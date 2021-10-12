Bodies of 15 migrants taken ashore in Libya

An Italian court has in a landmark trial slapped a one-year jail term on the ship captain who returned 101 migrants rescued at sea to crisis-hit Libya. In the first trial of its kind in Italy, the captain of the Italian-flagged Asso 28 was found guilty of violating international laws that forbid the forced return of people to countries where they or their rights are at risk. Libya is not considered a port of safety under international law. The captain was sentenced to one year in jail, according to a copy of the court's ruling seen by AFP Friday. The verdict, first reported by the Avvenire newspaper, was hailed by human rights organisations, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) calling it "an important first step".

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO