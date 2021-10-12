CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Bodies of 15 migrants taken ashore in Libya

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country. At least 15 migrants died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s shores, the country’s coastguard said Tuesday. The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country. In a...

www.shropshirestar.com

AFP

Italian captain gets jail term for taking migrants to Libya

An Italian court has in a landmark trial slapped a one-year jail term on the ship captain who returned 101 migrants rescued at sea to crisis-hit Libya. In the first trial of its kind in Italy, the captain of the Italian-flagged Asso 28 was found guilty of violating international laws that forbid the forced return of people to countries where they or their rights are at risk. Libya is not considered a port of safety under international law. The captain was sentenced to one year in jail, according to a copy of the court's ruling seen by AFP Friday. The verdict, first reported by the Avvenire newspaper, was hailed by human rights organisations, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) calling it "an important first step".
IMMIGRATION
sandiegouniontribune.com

UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya

ROME — A Sudanese migrant was beaten, shot and killed in Libya after escaping from a government-run detention center in the North African country, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old who arrived in Libya two years ago was detained and held in the Mabani detention center in...
IMMIGRATION
washingtoninformer.com

Migrants in Libya Demand Deportation to Safe Place

Migrants in the Libyan capital of Tripoli are demanding immediate deportation to a safe location due to living conditions in detention centers and ill treatment by Libyan authorities. Dozens of migrants protested on Saturday, Oct. 9, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) headquarters in Tripoli, where protesters...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

UN Demands Libya Inquiry Into Shooting of Escaping Migrants

GENEVA (Reuters) - Libyan security forces used "unnecessary and disproportionate" force to detain African migrants, shooting dead some of those trying to escape, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday as it demanded an inquiry into the violence. Hundreds of migrants and refugees have waited outside a United Nations...
IMMIGRATION
Muammar Gaddafi
US News and World Report

UN Says 15 Dead in Attempted Migrant Voyage From Libya

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee agency said it had recovered the bodies of 15 migrants and 177 survivors from two coastguard boats returning to Libya people who had sought to cross the Mediterranean. Attempted crossings from North Africa have surged this year, with more than 23,000 migrants or refugees...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

AUGUSTA, Italy (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have protested for the 10th straight day outside a United Nations facility in Libya’s capital of Tripoli. They’re demanding evacuation from the North African nation. The gathering Monday outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people. Those detained migrants were held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.
IMMIGRATION
milfordmirror.com

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country. The development comes a week after authorities...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

After Deadly Shooting, Migrants In Libya Just Want To Leave

After escaping, with hundreds of others, from an overcrowded Libyan detention centre where guards shot dead six migrants, Sudanese refugee Halima Mokhtar Bshara says she just wants to leave the country. "They attacked us, humiliated us, many of us were wounded," said the 27-year-old from Sudan's war-torn Darfur region. "We're...
IMMIGRATION
heraldcourier.com

Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said as authorities began to vaccinate migrants in the North African country on Wednesday against the coronavirus, in cooperation with the United Nations. The bodies were found...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

Alert over spike in security operations against Libya migrants

Migrants and asylum seekers in Libya have been facing increasingly heavy-handed treatment from targeted security operations, that have resulted in at least one death and a steep increase in detentions. In an alert on Tuesday, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said that vulnerable people on the move in the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Witnesses: Ethiopian military airstrikes hit Tigray capital

Ethiopian military airstrikes have hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people, witnesses said Monday, returning the war abruptly to Mekele after several months of peace.The airstrikes, confirmed by two humanitarian workers, came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for nearly a year.Mekele hasn't seen fighting since late June, when the Tigray forces retook much of the region and Ethiopian troops withdrew. Since then, Ethiopia's federal government has called all able citizens to crush the Tigray fighters who dominated...
MILITARY
newstalkflorida.com

17 Cuban migrants come ashore in the Florida Keys, met by police

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Seventeen Cuban migrants came ashore Sunday in Key West, where they were met by police and given breakfast, authorities said. The group was in a rustic boat, commonly known as a “chug.” They arrived at Smathers Beach shortly after sunrise, where police were waiting. News outlets reported that the wife of one officer provided the migrants with breakfast.
KEY WEST, FL
MSF USA

Thousands of migrants and refugees detained in violent mass arrests in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI/NEW YORK, OCTOBER 6 2021—The numbers of people held in detention centers in Tripoli, Libya, has tripled in the last five days, after at least 5,000 migrants and refugees were detained during violent mass arrests across the city since October 1, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said today. MSF provides medical care in three detention centers in Tripoli and witnessed many of those detained being held in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions without access to sufficient food, water, shelter, or medical care. MSF calls on the Libyan authorities to stop the indiscriminate mass arrests of vulnerable migrants and refugees, and to release all people unlawfully held in detention centers.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Single mother with nine children sentenced to death for meth possession in Malaysia

A 55-year-old woman was sentenced to death in Malaysia last week after being convicted for possessing drugs.Hairun Jalmani, a single mother of nine children, was sentenced by Judge Alwi Abdul Wahab on 15 October at the Tawau High Court in Sabah, Malaysia. She was caught with 113.9g of methamphetamine in January 2018.A harrowing video of the woman, who works as a fishmonger, crying inconsolably after she was handed the death sentence has gone viral on social networks in the country, igniting a fierce debate on women’s rights and capital punishment.The 45-second video shows a handcuffed Jalmani breaking down in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
The Independent

British troops shoot Isis jihadis in Mali — first killings by regular UK forces since 2014

British troops have shot dead jihadists, believed to be Isis fighters, after coming under attack while on a UN mission in Mali – a country facing a fierce insurgency and political upheaval drawing-in rival international powers.The killings of the two gunmen were the first by regular UK forces since Afghanistan in 2014, and highlighted the dangers in a conflict which has spread across states in the Sahel.The UN mission, described as the most dangerous peacekeeping operation taking place at present, is carrying on alongside a counter-insurgency operation led by France.The clash between British forces and the Islamists took place in...
MILITARY

