Bodies of 15 migrants taken ashore in Libya

TRIPOLI/NEW YORK, OCTOBER 6 2021—The numbers of people held in detention centers in Tripoli, Libya, has tripled in the last five days, after at least 5,000 migrants and refugees were detained during violent mass arrests across the city since October 1, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said today. MSF provides medical care in three detention centers in Tripoli and witnessed many of those detained being held in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions without access to sufficient food, water, shelter, or medical care. MSF calls on the Libyan authorities to stop the indiscriminate mass arrests of vulnerable migrants and refugees, and to release all people unlawfully held in detention centers.
