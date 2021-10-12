CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

Fulton Speedway Season Finale Saturday, October 16 With $2,000-To-Win Enduro Plus Sportsman, 4-Cylinder Open

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 8 days ago

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway will close out their successful and fun 2021 racing season this Saturday, October 16. Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the $2,000-to-win, wild and unpredictable Fall Foliage 200-Lap Enduro, presented by Rocket Racing Setups. Enduro registration and rules can be seen by clicking on the following link http://fultonspeedway.com/index2.php/fall-foliage-enduro/. Enduro car entry is discounted $25 until October 14 then $50 after October 14.

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ada News

Oklahoma Sports Park to host final race of season Saturday

The Oklahoma Sports Park is set to host its last event of the 2021 season Saturday night. The event will be a $1000 to win EMod and Pure Stock race. Gates open at 5 p.m. with races scheduled to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults and $13 for children ages 11-15 and senior citizens. Kids 10 & under are admitted free. Pit passes will be available for $30.
OKLAHOMA STATE
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

Mackey Wins Battle with Fink for SDW Kickoff Sportsman Triumph at Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, NY – Chris Mackey was staring down a single chance at redemption on a restart with seven laps to go. He knew he had to take it. After leading 47 laps and ending up second last Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, Mackey sung a song of redemption atop Weedsport Speedway’s Victory Hill Wednesday night. The Rome, NY-driver made the final pass for the lead on Alan Fink with just five laps left to capture his first career DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Feature win as part of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLIX.
WEEDSPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Sports
Oswego County Today

Fulton Speedway October 16 Enduro Postponed Until April 2022

FULTON – Facing a highly unfavorable weather forecast, track officials have been forced to postpone the Rocket Racing Setups $2,000-to-win Fall Foliage Enduro 200 scheduled for Saturday, October 16 until April of 2022. The Sportsman and 4-cylinder portions of the event have been canceled. Track officials have tentatively set Saturday,...
FULTON, NY
KRDO News Channel 13

Switchbacks final regular-season game Saturday, October 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Switchbacks regular season is coming to a close. Saturday, October 16, Switchbacks face the Rio Grande Valley Torros at the brand new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs. The first 1,000 fans inside will get a free full-size soccer ball. After the game, there will be a The post Switchbacks final regular-season game Saturday, October 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsman#Cylinder#Enduro#The Fulton Speedway#Social Media
nonpareilonline.com

St. Albert wins regular season finale

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball ended its regular season on a high note, defeating Clarinda on the road in four sets, 25-18, 24-26, 30-28, 25-12. The win improved St. Albert’s record to 17-12, and the Saintes are now 20-5 against the Cardinals since 2007. Senior Maddy Horvath led...
CLARINDA, IA
racer.com

Ruud, Boehm, Williams win season finale at IMS

The season finale of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing Schools was one to remember as champions were named in both the TC and TCA classes. Jacob Ruud, who won for the tenth time in the TCX division on Saturday, claimed the class title during the previous round at Sebring International Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bobby McCarty, Carson Kvapil score wins, earn championships in CARS Tour season finale Saturday at South Boston Speedway

Bobby McCarty of Kernersville, North Carolina became the first three-time Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car division champion in the series’ history and Carson Kvapil of Mooresville, North Carolina earned his first CARS Tour Super Late Model crown, with both drivers scoring wins in Saturday night’s season-ending Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles at South Boston Speedway.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Oswego County Today

Juniors Beat Seniors In Oswego Buc Bowl

OSWEGO – Oswego High School brought an interesting twist to the classic “Powder Puff” flag football game by creating the “Buc Bowl.”. Under the lights, members of the senior class took on the junior class but with boys playing the first and third quarter and the girls playing the second and fourth quarter.
OSWEGO, NY
CBS DFW

Nemechek’s Xfinity Win In Texas Leaves Final 4 Spots Open

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of...
TEXAS STATE
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy