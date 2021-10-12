Fulton Speedway Season Finale Saturday, October 16 With $2,000-To-Win Enduro Plus Sportsman, 4-Cylinder Open
FULTON – The Fulton Speedway will close out their successful and fun 2021 racing season this Saturday, October 16. Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the $2,000-to-win, wild and unpredictable Fall Foliage 200-Lap Enduro, presented by Rocket Racing Setups. Enduro registration and rules can be seen by clicking on the following link http://fultonspeedway.com/index2.php/fall-foliage-enduro/. Enduro car entry is discounted $25 until October 14 then $50 after October 14.oswegocountytoday.com
