18-year-old in custody, accused of several sex assaults, offenses over 2-month span

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man is in custody after police said he tried to rape a woman on Monday, and detectives have tied him to several other sexual assaults and offenses over a 2-month period in York County.

The victim from Monday’s incident was able to fight off her attacker, firing a gun at him as he ran away, according to police.

Antavis Ta’Shawn Dickerson, 18, was arrested and charged with Monday’s assault. Rock Hill police said he also implicated himself in several other sex crimes.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. on Monday to the scene along Automall Parkway, near Cherry Road, in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police met with a woman who said Dickerson attacked her as she walked down the street and tried to rape her.

The woman told officers she was walking on Automall Parkway when she saw a shadow and then Dickerson grabbed her, and they began to fight.

The victim said she hit Dickerson several times while he was trying to pull her pants down. She said Dickerson was trying to drag her into the woods, away from the roadway.

The woman told police she was able to get to her gun and start shooting at Dickerson, who then ran off toward Celanese Road.

It’s unclear if any of the shots hit him.

Dickerson appeared in court Wednesday and a victim’s advocate appeared on behalf of the victim.

“She stated these are her words...’he is a danger to society and he shouldn’t be walking the streets,’” the advocate said in court. “‘I am terrified and I’ve been afraid to leave my apartment.’”

Dickerson also implicated himself in the following incidents, police said:

Aug. 2, 2021

Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, Dickerson was riding a bicycle on South Confederate Avenue in Rock Hill. Dickerson rode near a woman and grabbed her inappropriately. About an hour later, he knocked on the victim’s door apologizing before propositioning her for sex. After the victim declined, Dickerson grabbed her arms forcefully pushing her toward the inside of her residence. Dickerson fled after the victim hit him.

Dickerson was charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in this case.

Aug. 3, 2021

On Aug. 3, police said Dickerson went to a home on Walnut Street in Rock Hill and pushed his way inside. Dickerson propositioned a victim for sex while grabbing her by the arm. The victim convinced Dickerson to step out on the porch where she screamed for help causing Dickerson to flee.

Rock Hill police charged Dickerson with burglary and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in this case.

Sept. 9, 2021: First incident

On Sept. 9, 2021, around 8 a.m., Dickerson approached a victim on Heather Square in Rock Hill and propositioned her for sex, police said. The victim went inside her apartment after declining Dickerson’s offer. She left her apartment a second time and Dickerson exposed himself before running away.

Dickerson was charged with indecent exposure in this case, police said.

Sept. 9, 2021: Second incident

Police said on Sept. 9 at around 8:25 a.m., Dickerson approached a victim on Hunters Trail in Rock Hill and propositioned her. When she declined, Dickerson grabbed her sexually as she walked away. Dickerson then grabbed the victim and exposed himself while pulling her toward a wooded area. The victim screamed for help which alerted a neighbor. The neighbor yelled at Dickerson causing him to escape.

Dickerson was charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure in this case, police said.

“This has hit us a little too close to home,” said Vickie Pennington, president of the HOA at a condominium complex on the other side of the woods.

Pennington said Tuesday that she remembers the attack that happened a month ago.

“It started right here,” she said. “(The victim) was walking up here, and she said he walked up behind her and patted her and said a few things, what he wanted.”

Pennington said she is trying to warn neighbors.

“We just wanted to get it all out to the neighbors that they need to be aware of their surroundings and what’s going on,” she said.

Oct. 7, 2021

Police said Dickerson was on Cedarview Court in Rock Hill on Thursday and approached a victim repeatedly propositioning her for sex. The victim declined and tried to drive away. Dickerson walked over to her car and exposed himself as she was trying to leave.

Police charged Dickerson with indecent exposure in this case.

Rock Hill police said Dickerson was denied bond for all his charges during his hearing on Wednesday.

All cases are under investigation and anyone who might have any information should call (803) 329-7293.

