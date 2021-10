Thai Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced Thursday that vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries will be allowed to enter the kingdom without undergoing quarantine come November 1, as it readies for a much-anticipated re-opening. The 46 countries and territories is a significant jump from the 10 initially announced last week by Prayut, when he unveiled plans to reopen the country next month. The ballooning list is due to Thailand's urgent need "to stimulate the tourism sector and other related business sectors," said Prayut. "We need to move faster than that and do it now," he wrote in a post on his official Facebook page.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO