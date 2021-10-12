CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Could You Survive Squid Game? Your Zodiac Sign Will Reveal Your Strategy

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you’ve been living off the grid, you’ve probably heard of a little series called Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama follows a man named Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, as he struggles to find a way to pay off his debt after gambling away his and his family’s money. His only way out comes through a stranger inviting him to play a mysterious, highly competitive series of children’s games where he has the chance to win the equivalent of more than $38 million. Watching each player come up with their own unique strategy to win the prize prompts a very interesting question: How would each zodiac sign play Squid Game?

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 18 to 24 October

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... The ultimate luminous player in your life this week is the Full Moon in Aries which raises your emotional receptors and creates meaningful moments in your storyline. What comes next reminds you that the wisdom of the heart is more powerful than the grab of the ego.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

October 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for October 2021? It's all in the cards... (Ace of Swords, The Moon, Two of Wands) Ready to play detective? The Ace of Swords and Moon cards reveal that there’s a great mystery to be solved in your life. And you need to dig, research, observe closely and ask questions. Don’t take things at face value this October, go looking for answers and insights at a deeper level. Seek truth, and your way will be illuminated. The Two of Wands shows this is going to lead you to a crossroads, and, armed with the right information, you can make a game-changing decision!
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Scorpio Season Will Be A Dark Time For 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs

There’s something beautifully intense about Scorpio season. Halloween is a time where you can express your obsession with gore in a way that won’t be frowned upon, and your all-time favorite horror movies are finally being added back to streaming services. While the fixated determination and emotional intensity of Scorpio season tends to get a pretty bad rap, it prompts you to deepen and solidify the bonds you lightheartedly began during Libra season. Fall kicked off in a different way this year though, making communicating a challenge as Mercury stationed retrograde for the final time in 2021 — but it finally came to an end on Oct. 18. While many of the signs are in the clear, there are a few that aren’t exactly out of the woods yet, making Scorpio season 2021 the worst for three zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Squid#Race#Living Things#Red Light#South Korean
Reader's Digest

This Is What Your Zodiac Element Says About You

You can think of the 12 zodiac signs as neighbors. They each have their own personality and characteristics, meanings based on myths that started in antiquity and have been honed in practice ever since. Each falls into one of four zodiac signs elements: fire, earth, water, or air. These, too, are like a community, says astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat, author of Postcolonial Astrology. Consider how you get along better with some of your neighbors and how you might vibe less with others.
HOME & GARDEN
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in October, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Cosmically, October is set to deliver an energetic rush, or in the words of astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, a strong sense of "let's go." That's because in this month alone, four planets—Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury—all station direct, shifting the celestial ethos away from the slow-moving retrograde vibe that's characterized much of the past year and toward forward motion. Paired with other planetary transits, these shifts will hold major sway over the best day in October, astrologically, for each of the zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Nothing Short Of Amazing For 3 Zodiac Signs

The sun is in Libra, one of the least confrontational zodiac signs of all. Instead of starting arguments, Libra prefers to start friendships. Instead of creating a scene, Libra would rather keep the peace. You might think this means Libra season is when everyone gets along and no one starts any drama. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth, especially when Mercury retrograde happens to be underway. This will stir the pot, revealing just how chaotic Libra’s energy can truly be. Luckily, the zodiac signs who will have the best week of October 11, 2021 — Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — are turning astrological lemons into one magical lemonade.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning October 8, 2021. “Some people are crazy drunk on rotgut sobriety,” wrote aphorist Daniel Liebert. I trust you’re not one of them. But if you are, I beg you to change your habits during the next three weeks. According to my reading of the astrological omens, you have a heavenly mandate to seek more than the usual amounts of whimsical ebullience, sweet diversions, uplifting obsessions, and holy amusements. Your health and success in the coming months require you to enjoy a period of concentrated joy and fun now. Be imaginative and innovative in your quest for zest.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

How Each Zodiac Sign Handles Being Ghosted

You return the favor by blocking them on every platform. The way, if they want to come crawling back to you, they can’t. You reread every text you sent them, looking for the moment when it all went wrong. You blame yourself and assume you must have made a mistake.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Your fragrance based on your Zodiac sign

Choosing a characteristic perfume that is compatible with your skin's pH and personality is a very personal decision. While some people love fresh, floral tones, others prefer warm, musky scents—and the alignment of your stars may help you figure out which one is ideal for you. When you pass through...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

How much sleep you should be getting based on your zodiac sign

A good night's sleep is the key to well-being. But as with many things in life, there is a balance to be struck between not sleeping enough and sleeping too much. It is therefore recommended to sleep 7 hours per night, but the figure varies according to the person and their astrological sign.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs that don't stand a chance in love

Knowing a person's astrological sign can tell you more about their character. If love at first sight exists, you should know that the stars have their say when it comes to love. This is why certain signs of the zodiac are incompatible. Aries and Taurus not made for each other?
LIFESTYLE
momjunction.com

Pisces Compatibility In Love And Friendship With All Zodiac Signs

Pisces represents the fish and is a highly self-assured zodiac. They seize authority or a chance to take leadership. They are also sensitive, and so it becomes easy to persuade Pisces. They enjoy socializing but also like spending time alone. Most importantly, Pisces prioritizes their loved ones. When it comes to relationships, they look for someone humble and trustworthy.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is (Finally) Over

If you've been following along with the plethora of retrogrades we've been experiencing collectively, you'll be happy to know Mercury is finally direct again after its three-week backspin that began on September 27. While we are still in the Mercury retrograde shadow period for a few weeks, you may notice...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

How the October Full Hunter's Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Signaling the arrival of hunting season, the October full moon, Hunter’s Moon, will appear on Wednesday (October 20). “The name ‘Hunter’s Moon,’ along with the 11 other ones, stem from the folk tradition of keeping track of the natural cycles,” Yana Yanovich, a Western astrologer of Nebula, explains. “Every month’s full moon has a name connected with some natural phenomenon marking that period in the year.” As for what kind of energy you can expect from the next full moon, it will depend on how the sun-moon opposition affects your natal chart.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Is The 1 Day In October When Every Zodiac Sign Will Be Feeling The Love

Fall is here, and it’s working its magic along with the Venusian energy of Libra season to bring unity, love, and connection into your life. This is a season where you may feel inclined to shift your attention away from yourself and over to your partner, family, or career. Libra season emphasizes deprioritizing the self and the ego, and prompts you to focus your gaze on how you can actively create more balance and unity in your life. With all of this relationship-oriented energy present, the new moon in Libra on October 6, 2021 will be the most romantic day this month for your zodiac sign, inspiring you to actively strive toward connection. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a slightly different way, but the loving energy hanging in the air is sure to rub off on everyone.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

There's A Perfect Meme For Each Zodiac Sign

You love any opportunity to show off and you'll make any activity a competitive one. That's why you totally relate to this SpongeBob meme. If you know the words to a song, everybody in the car is going to hear you sing your heart out. Taurus. Anyone who knows you...
MUSIC
powerofpositivity.com

October 2021 Horoscope, According to Your Zodiac Sign

What’s your October 2021 horoscope? Astrologer Linda Joyce reveals what’s in store for you based on your zodiac sign. October 2021 begins with the Sun and Mars conjunct – a combination that provides an extra dose of energy, something we all need. If you’ve felt held back, this is the time to set your goals and see yourself where you want to be. Things are starting to move. Mercury trine Jupiter brings wisdom and the ability to expand through new ideas. Whatever you do, don’t let fear take the lead. Mercury is retrograde and goes direct on the 19th at 10 degrees of Libra. October will challenge your relationships and your truth.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy