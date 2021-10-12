IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

The Federal Reserve reports that the economy faced a number of headwinds at the start of this month, ranging from supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages to uncertainty about the delta variant of COVID.In its latest survey of business conditions around the nation, the Fed said Wednesday that a majority of its 12 regions viewed consumer spending, the main driving force for the economy, as remaining positive despite the various speed bumps.The report noted wide differences in performance, however. It noted that auto sales suffered because of constrained inventories due to problems obtaining critical semiconductor components. Manufacturing meanwhile, was...

