IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to tighten policy in case inflation gets out of control, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday. While the IMF said it largely concurs with assessments from the Fed and other economists that the current global spate of price increases eventually will ease, it noted there is “high uncertainty” around those forecasts.

Comments / 105

The Shankster
8d ago

All 48,573,964 Biden voters owe every single American an apology, and then you need to leave America. You aren't welcome anymore.

Reply(12)
40
Eddie Messner
8d ago

I wish people would stop blaming Trump Biden is prisdent if Biden doesn't like something change it he changed are border security

Reply(1)
15
Abbie Stewart
8d ago

All empires throughout history have always collapsed from within. The US is following that tragedy as well.

Reply(7)
16
