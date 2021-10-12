Red Flag Warning issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; North Bay Mountains .A strong low pressure system over the Great Basin is resulting in strong northerly winds over elevated portions of the North Bay, East Bay, and the mountains of Santa Cruz, San Benito, and interior Monterey Counties. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE INTERIOR NORTH BAY MOUNTAINS, EAST BAY HILLS, AND THE EAST BAY VALLEYS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 510 East Bay Interior Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 511 East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. * TIMING...Tuesday through 5 PM. * WINDS...North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Locally higher gusts around 50 mph over the favored peaks. Strongest winds are expected along the eastern areas of Napa, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties. * HUMIDITY...Humidities will be highest this morning before dropping through the day. Minimum daytime humidities 10-20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.