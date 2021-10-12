CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Indigenous people and allies protest new Blackstone statue and Columbus Day in Pawtucket

By Editorial/Opinion
Uprise RI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statue of William Blackstone, recently placed at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Exchange Street in Pawtucket has sparked controversy. At a time when the United States is coming to grips with its past in terms of slavery and genocide, a new statue commemorating the first white settler in Rhode Island, (predating the arrival of founder Roger Williams by about a year) has been met with disapproval from Narragansett Tribe members and others who see the statue as glorifying colonization and gentrification. The statue was done by Peruvian born artist and Providence resident Peruko Ccopacatty and paid for by restauranteur, realtor and businessperson Louis Yip of Pawtucket.

Nathan Bouchard
8d ago

they lost get over it. If american excelence offends you stay on the reservation or go back to whatever third world country you came from

