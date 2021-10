SOUTHBURY – Reflecting back on 20 years of teaching the area’s youth to express themselves through dance, Christine Siebold likens the experience to a “beautiful continuation of meeting people.” That continued the past two years despite the challenges of a pandemic causing major changes to how the studio was able to operate. Ms. Siebold was 23 when she first opened the doors to the Southbury School of Performing Arts in its original location in Bennett Square. Young, fresh out of college, and “with stars in her eyes,” she was teaching 18-year-olds who weren’t much younger than herself, she recalls.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO