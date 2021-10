In the winter of 2018, Vicky Krieps as a “thing.” The Luxembourg-born actress had worked steadily in the background for years, but her leading role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” put her in the middle of a Hollywood spotlight she’d never dreamt of. Following, the 2018 Oscars, however, Krieps sort of disappeared. The adjustment to life post-“Phantom” was something of a shock, but it was a dinner with Anderson that helped get her back on her feet. Now, partially due to pandemic delays, Krieps is back in a big way. This past summer she appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s hit thriller “Old” and headed to Cannes for the long-awaited debut of Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island.” The latter has earned strong notices, but almost completely fell apart before filming was scheduled to begin over three years ago.

