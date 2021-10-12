CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Hoover City Council address flood damage

By Peter Curi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 8 days ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover City Council are holding a special meeting to address the latest around flood damage.

The purpose of this meeting is for declaring certain needed drainage infrastructure and road repairs as an emergency and authorizing the Mayor to repair said roads and drainage infrastructure and amending the budget for the fiscal year ending September 2022.

The full special meeting will be available to stream in the video player above.

