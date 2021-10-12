CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In preseason debut for Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes showcases areas he can build on

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing close to a week of practice due to an ankle sprain, the Detroit Pistons didn't seem worried about Killian Hayes having an up-and-down preseason debut on Monday. Hayes, who is entering his second season after a injury-marred rookie season, has been a bright spot for the Pistons through training camp. Both coaches and teammates have made a point to highlight his defensive effort and aggression. His first game back since his ankle sprain was a tough matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, but two plays during the second half show early signs of growth between year one and year two.

