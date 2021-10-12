CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man arrested after 3 people shot at Southeast Side apartment complex

KSAT 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he opened fire on three people at a Southeast Side apartment after an argument. Records show Calvin Sampson Cartlidge was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting that happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Southcross Boulevard, not far from South WW White Road.

Curtis G Lewis
8d ago

He probably didn't know his father, his mother abused drugs/alcohol. He was bullied as a kid. Local schools wouldn't give hine a passing grade, even though he was black and should have been given " special " considerations...etc.etc.etfu$%kingc..

