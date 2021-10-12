First Look: Dana Williams is called a “modern-day Ella Fitzgerald”
(October 12, 2021) Anytime modern-day artists draw a comparison to legends of the past, that lets you know immediately that there’s something special about their artistry. That is the case with Dana Williams, an LA-based singer-songwriter who's been called a "modern-day Ella Fitzgerald" by InStyle. (Vocally, she can also be described as a cross between Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse.) Dana – who was introduced to Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday in her younger years – comes from a musical family. Her grandmother was a jazz singer, and her father - the late David Williams - was a popular guitarist who worked with the likes of Aretha Franklin, The Pointer Sisters, and Michael Jackson.www.soultracks.com
Comments / 0