CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

ALCS-Bound Red Sox Proving Doubters To Be 'A Bunch Of Bozos'

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox proved people wrong all year, and with a ticket punched to the ALCS after eliminating the Rays, they continue to do it. CBS Boston's Michael Hurley explains how they continue to succeed in this most surprising season.

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcs#Cbs#The Red Sox#Rays#Cbs Boston
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber’s sarcasm further endears him to Red Sox fans at first base (Video)

Kyle Schwarber is known more for his bat than his glove, but that doesn’t mean he can’t respect a good, ol’ fashion first-base putout. After making a tough error in the previous inning, Schwarber celebrated a routine play with a sarcastic fist pump and hat tip to the Fenway Park crowd. It’s officially the playoffs in Boston.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

ALCS: When do the Red Sox play the Astros?

BOSTON — The Red Sox have eliminated their two biggest division rivals - the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays - from the playoffs thus far. Now, the Sox will take on the Houston Astros, Alex Cora’s old team, in the American League Championship Series after the Astros took down the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Live Sox Playoff Updates: ALCS here Red Sox

The Red Sox are going to the American League Championship Series!. With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth and runners at the corners, Kiké Hernández capped off his epic series with a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Danny Santana. The Red Sox win Game 4 6-5 and will now play the winner of the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox series starting on Friday.
MLB
NBC Connecticut

Red Sox Advance to ALCS on Walkoff Victory Over Rays

Kiké Hernández delivered Boston's second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. After winning Game 3 of their best-of-five AL...
MLB
CBS Boston

Bound For The ALCS, Red Sox’ Run Bordering On The Unbelievable

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If the Red Sox were playing with house money in the ALDS, then what, pray tell, are they doing now? With resilience, the Red Sox fended off the 100-win, AL East-champion Rays, eliminating Tampa from the ALDS with back-to-back walk-off wins at Fenway Park. Surely, after Chris Sale followed up the Red Sox’ 5-0 Game 1 loss by serving up a grand salami in the first inning of Game 2, this outcome seemed hard to imagine. And yet, here we are. That’s more or less been the story of the 2021 Boston Red Sox from the get-go....
MLB
WCVB

ALCS Schedule: Red Sox will hit the road to start the series

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will be on the road to start the American League Championship Series and Game 1 will be played Friday night. The wild-card Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night at Fenway Park to advance. Boston now awaits the winner of the other...
MLB
NECN

‘On to the Next One' Red Sox Advance to ALCS

The Boston Red Sox are pretty excited – and they deserve to be after some hard fought wins in a series where many thought they wouldn’t prevail. The Red Sox are headed to the AL Championship Series after a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The...
MLB
Journal Inquirer

Another walk-off win over Rays sends Red Sox into ALCS

BOSTON — The Red Sox have been fueled by doubt all season, carrying a "nobody believes in us" attitude through a strong first half, and when things looked dicey in the second half, overcoming it to reach an unlikely postseason berth. But who could have predicted this when they arrived...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox news: Underdog Sox bark loudly into ALCS

Just like that, the Boston Red Sox are on to the American League Championship Series. On an electric night at Fenway Park, American League Divisional Series hero Kiké Hernández drove in the winning run as the Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays on an exciting Marathon Monday in the city of Boston.
MLB
740thefan.com

Red Sox Advance to ALCS on Second Straight Walk-Off Win

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. After winning Game 3 of...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy