Dodgers fans being crushed for gesture during Game 3

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 8 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday night. The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria’s fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

