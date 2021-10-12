CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ex-NFL player Ryan O'Callaghan, who is openly gay, on Jon Gruden: 'It's never OK' to use homophobic slurs

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zE3pN_0cOkheQa00

Former NFL offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan condemned the homophobic language used by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and said he believes it was right for him to step down due to the emotional harm caused.

But O'Callaghan, who came out as gay in 2017 after a six-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, said he's waiting to pass judgment until he hears more from Gruden, because times have changed over the last decade when it comes to LGBTQ inclusion in the sports world.

"It doesn't matter when he said the f-word or used (homophobic) slurs, it's never OK," O'Callaghan told USA TODAY Sports. "My hope is that he's educated himself since then to know better. But part of it isn't surprising. I used to hear 'no homo' type comments in the NFL and slurs in locker rooms growing up. If we dug through other (coaches') trash, it'd be interesting to see what we'd find."

Gruden resigned late Monday night as head coach of the Raiders amid reports that he repeatedly used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails over a period of seven years – between 2011 and 2018.

"The more I read about it, it was right for him to step down," O'Callaghan said. "I would still like to hear what he has to say about it and if he's learned and grown since he said those awful things."

According to the emails, first unveiled by The New York Times , Gruden used a homophobic slur to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, denigrated the then-St. Louis Rams' decision to draft Michael Sam, who is openly gay, and mocked transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner, among other racist and sexists comments.

More: Opinion: Getting rid of Jon Gruden was easy. How will NFL root out other bigots?

More: Opinion: Jon Gruden's racist email exposes truth about the man behind 'Coach Chucky' image

"When you hear something like that, it makes you look at someone differently," O'Callaghan said. "If you're gay and closeted like I was, you question yourself and if you feel safe. You're not going to feel good about yourself or them."

One of Gruden's players in Las Vegas, defensive lineman Carl Nassib, came out as gay earlier this year as the only publicly out player in the league .

"In my experience, all it takes is knowing one gay person to change how you feel about the matter because then the issue is humanized. People do grow, I believe that," O'Callaghan said. "And look at Carl, he's killing it. Would (Gruden) use the same homophobic language knowing about Carl now? Maybe it's changed his impression of gay people through Carl."

Timing wise, O'Callaghan said he's glad that Nassib came out before Gruden's emails were surfaced. But it's a clearexample of the fears and homophobic culture that can exist in sports from top-level people who have power and are in charge.

"Gruden is an older guy, and a lot of homophobia is generational – it's coming from people's parents' impressions," O'Callaghan said. "The more you humanize, the less homophobia there is. But the more homophobia is happening behind closed doors, then the fear for someone to come out is going to stay."

Gruden, who spent more than a decade as the head coach of the Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was having casual exchanges on his personal email with Bruce Allen, who was a high-ranking executive on three teams, including Washington.

Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s Chief Communications Officer, issued a statement on Gruden's departure from the Raiders.

“Even as the first out gay player is competing on the Raiders and receiving widespread support from fans and teammates, accountability is necessary to ensure that all athletes can compete without discrimination and harassment," Ferraro said. "Gruden’s anti-LGBTQ and misogynistic emails, which went unchecked for years, are a disturbing reminder of the work that still needs to be done to improve inclusion and acceptance in sports at all levels.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-NFL player Ryan O'Callaghan, who is openly gay, on Jon Gruden: 'It's never OK' to use homophobic slurs

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
USA TODAY

Tearful Randy Moss responds to Jon Gruden email: 'National Football League, this hurts me'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss got emotional on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" on Sunday morning during a panel discussion about race in the NFL. Moss was asked by host Sam Ponder how he might respond to a head coach who used racially tinged language like Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden did in an email a decade ago when referring to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Ryan O'callaghan
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
AL.com

Las Vegas Raiders add another former Alabama player

The Las Vegas Raiders added another former Alabama player to their roster on Wednesday when the NFL team signed cornerback Tony Brown for its practice squad. Brown became the third Crimson Tide alumnus on the Raiders’ practice squad, joining guard Lester Cotton and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. On its active roster, Las Vegas has running backs Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and nose tackle Damion Square – all former Alabama players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Buccaneers#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#Lgbtq#Usa Today Sports#The New York Times
Fox News

Darren Waller taunting penalty during Raiders game leaves NFL world dumbfounded

NFL fans watching were again made unhappy with a taunting penalty during the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game on Monday night. Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught his first pass from Derek Carr in the second quarter with 9:08 remaining. Waller got the first down on the 21-yard completion and celebrated by throwing the ball on the ground and not in anyone’s particular direction.
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
citywatchla.com

A Conspiracy of Whiteness: Did an ESPN Insider's Email Inadvertently Reveal How the NFL Blackballed Colin Kaepernick?

But it’s really about the NFL. According to the Los Angeles Times, during the 2011 NFL lockout, Schefter sent Allen a draft of a story he was writing about details of negotiations (the same lockout where Gruden used racist slurs to describe NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith). Unbeknownst to anyone, Allen had become an anonymous source for Schefter’s reporting on the negotiations between the majority-Black NFLPA and the NFL’s 100 percent white owners (Several months later, Shahid Khan would become the first non-white owner of an NFL franchise).
NFL
Audacy

Chris Simms on former coach Jon Gruden: 'I just can't believe how stupid he is'

Much to the chagrin of some, NBC's Mike Tirico seemed to suggest Sunday on Football Night in America that following an apology the world should move on from discussing a Wall Street Journal report that showed that his former Monday Night Football partner Jon Gruden had used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurcie Smith in 2011.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

272K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy