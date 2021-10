An earthquake has struck off the coast of Greece, just four weeks after another shock killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings on the island of Crete. The tremors have been felt as far as the eastern Mediterranean and it is estimated that the magnitude of the earthquake was between 5.9 and 6.4 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the quake is believed to be close to the island of Rhodes. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the incident on Twitter, writing: “This M6.4 earthquake was felt in Eastern Mediterranean Sea, South Greece.”Witnesses to the quake reported feeling rooms...

