Phillip Eugene “Gene” Smith, Sr., 88, of Mauriceville passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 22, 1933 in Hominy, Oklahoma to his parents, Wilford Smith and Gladys Garrison Smith. Gene has been a resident of Mauriceville for over 20 years and a former resident of Port Neches. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Gene began his career as a butcher with Weingartens, moved to Spiers in Groves in 1959. In 1986, he purchased Quick-Serv in Beaumont as a wholesale meat market and eventually turned it into a wholesale/retail establishment until he sold the business in 1999. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Mauriceville.