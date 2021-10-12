CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

WATCH: Ridgecrest neighborhood may move districts, public forum scheduled

By Cat Keenan
 8 days ago
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioners’ Court met Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. to discuss redistricting, emergency service departments, utilities, and budgeting, among other items.

The beginning of the session centered around the redistricting process for Randall County, with timely and correct voter registration information on the line depending on what areas of the county, and who within them, shift districts.

The Ridgecrest neighborhood, according to officials during the meeting, may face an imminent move from District 2 to District 4 by the time lines are settled by the commissioners. An opportunity for public comment was agreed on for Oct. 26, immediately before the next scheduled meeting for the Randall County Commissioners’ Court. More information is expected to be released regarding the public forum.

