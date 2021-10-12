CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: 5 Thoughts on big victory over Las Vegas Raiders

By Carlos Nazario
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears went to Las Vegas and dominated the Raiders on their way to a huge road win. Outside of many of the die-hard fans, not many people gave the Chicago Bears any hope of having even a decent season in 2021. There were too many holes on the roster they said. The offense will still struggle to move the ball. Also, the defense is aging and will continue to regress. Some so-called “experts” didn’t think Chicago would win more than three games.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Set to Play First-Ever Game in Las Vegas vs. Raiders

There are 30 stadiums currently in use in the National Football League, and the Chicago Bears will make one final checkmark on their all-time list Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The game will mark the first trip the Bears have made to Las Vegas...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Versus Bears: Biggest Questions Facing Las Vegas

Not too long ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were 3-0 and riding high on a wave of optimism. After a demoralizing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Las Vegas is faced with a bevy of questions ahead of their home game against the Chicago Bears later today.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Justin Fields
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ Golden Knights and Raiders are building a bond

The Golden Knights got a whole new contingent of celebrity fans during last year’s playoff run—the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster. With all the Raiders in town for team activities and minicamp as T-Mobile Arena got to full capacity in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, several players maintained a similar schedule during Golden Knights’ game days. They’d practice in the mornings, attend team meetings and workouts in the afternoon and then rush from their headquarters in Henderson to the Strip in time for puck drop.
NHL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 potential Marcus Mariota trades with the Cleveland Browns

With Baker Mayfield possibly done for the year, here are three potential trades the Raiders could make with the Cleveland Browns for Marcus Mariota. On Wednesday morning, it was announced that the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback Baker Mayfield would be not playing on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been playing these last few games with a partially torn labrum on his left shoulder.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Bears#Las Vegas#Packers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Khalil Mack deal with the Raiders was lopsided in the Chicago Bears’ favor. But to really claim victory, they need to be competing for titles.

A rumor was floated in 2019 that the Chicago Bears’ game against the Raiders — who called Oakland home at the time — was scheduled for London because Jon Gruden didn’t want Khalil Mack returning to the Black Hole with his new team. It made sense from the standpoint that Gruden had been pilloried for trading away the former defensive player of the year and one of the franchise’s most popular ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: A week after Justin Fields’ mental toughness was on display, the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders tested his physical durability

The discomfort was instant. As Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sprinted to his right Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue caught him from behind, tangling Fields’ feet and causing his stride to become discombobulated. Fields’ left leg planted awkwardly in his attempt to break free, and he went down hard. His left knee was in significant pain. “I knew I hyperextended ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles versus Raiders: 5 Statistics that will blow your mind

Perhaps you’ve heard. The Philadelphia Eagles are playing their first-ever game in Las Vegas on Sunday. This one’s winnable, but it won’t be easy. The opponent is the Raiders. They answered the call following the dismissal of their head coach in Week 6 versus a solid Denver Broncos team, one of their biggest rivals. Here are a few stats that you might find interesting as you prepare for this one.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

165K+
Followers
357K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy