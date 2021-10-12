Energy Prices Ignite Nuclear Power Debate in Europe As Japan Praises It

Some of the world’s most-polluting countries are attempting to water down a landmark UN climate report, according to a massive leak of documents. More than 30,000 files, obtained by Greenpeace, reveal Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and India are among the nations to have made submissions to a panel of scientists urging them to remove key phrases or downplay the need to switch away from fossil fuels. In one instance, major beef producers Brazil and Argentina are said to have disputed assertions that the world needs to reduce its meat consumption in order to tackle climate change. India and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO