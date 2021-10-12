Woman shot in the lower back while driving on I-69 in suspected road rage incident

A woman is recovering after she was shot while driving along the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday morning.

The victim had a gun shot wound to her lower back. Houston police officers at the scene of the shooting said they think it appears to be some sort of road rage incident.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was driving south on I-69 when she was shot.

Police said the bullet went through the driver's seat of her car.

She managed to pull off the freeway and stop at Weslayan to call 911 for help.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the woman was conscious and talking. She is expected to survive.

She was not able to provide a description of the car where the shots came from, so police are still investigating.

If you were driving in the area around 3 a.m. and have any possible information about the shooting, contact HPD.