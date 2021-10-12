CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Critically Panned Superhero Film Is Suddenly Popular On Netflix

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage is still tearing up the box office and most critics seem to have caught up with the franchise’s off-kilter energy and madcap sensibilities. For some industry professionals, this will be a big mea culpa, as 2018’s Venom received a thumping from critics, who called it “infantile,” “maddeningly dull” and “a hot mess,” leaving it at 29% on the Tomatometer. Fortunately, audiences knew better, with the film wildly exceeding expectations and clawing in $856 million at the box office.

wegotthiscovered.com

