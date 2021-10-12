Apple Working on a Redesigned Apple TV With a Thinner Form Factor And ‘Plexiglass’ Top
The Apple TV is a very capable device and the company is consistently transforming into a media hub. With powerful internals and a dedicated App Store, the Apple TV does it all. While we would love to see solid gaming titles on the set-top box, Apple might have other plans. A sketchy report claims that Apple is working on a new redesigned Apple TV with a thinner form factor and a 'plexiglass' top.wccftech.com
