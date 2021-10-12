Man Shot Dead Trying to Break up Fight During Party
Tracy Mosley now faces a charge of murder after Jerry Rayford was shot multiple times.www.newsweek.com
This was over foolishness … you got into a fight the owner told you to go home do you shot and killed him .. they just don’t have a better way to resolve there issues.. so sad … all he had to do was leave like the man said
Why do most people on this news site have to bring up the ethnic or skin color of people and try to group all people within that "racial" group? If everyone was judged and seen "individually" and judged individually by their character instead of skin color, then perhaps an intellectual dialogue will be the result. What a better example we "adults" could show our adolescents.
This was incredibly sad and senseless. This man threw a small party. When he asked the guy to leave and go home he gets shot and killed. So unbelievably sad.
