Man Shot Dead Trying to Break up Fight During Party

A Clayton County woman is facing murder charges after police said she stabbed and shot a man to death during an argument in the bedroom. Officers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Sweetbriar Lane on Oct. 9 in the afternoon in reference to a stabbing and shooting. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Cameron Bell Palmer laying in the bedroom floor with gunshots and stab wounds to his body. He died from his injuries.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO