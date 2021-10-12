CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot Dead Trying to Break up Fight During Party

By Anders Anglesey
 8 days ago
Tracy Mosley now faces a charge of murder after Jerry Rayford was shot multiple times.

Darnell Williams
8d ago

This was over foolishness … you got into a fight the owner told you to go home do you shot and killed him .. they just don’t have a better way to resolve there issues.. so sad … all he had to do was leave like the man said

Words of Wisdom
8d ago

Why do most people on this news site have to bring up the ethnic or skin color of people and try to group all people within that "racial" group? If everyone was judged and seen "individually" and judged individually by their character instead of skin color, then perhaps an intellectual dialogue will be the result. What a better example we "adults" could show our adolescents.

Jane Dougherty
8d ago

This was incredibly sad and senseless. This man threw a small party. When he asked the guy to leave and go home he gets shot and killed. So unbelievably sad.

