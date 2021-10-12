CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochranton, PA

Cochranton aims to keep recycling part of new garbage contract

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
 9 days ago

COCHRANTON — The borough is hoping to keep its voluntary residential recycling program in 2022 with its new garbage contract.

Cochranton currently is advertising for bids for a new refuse contract of up to three years.

The current three-year contract with Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City expires at the end of December. It includes residential recycling on an alternating-week basis.

Under terms of the current contract, borough residents get weekly unlimited garbage collection at the curb plus voluntary residential recycling on an alternating-week basis at a cost of $19.50 per month. The borough has about 550 residential households.

Cochranton is seeking bids by Nov. 1 for up to a three-year contract that includes the option for voluntary residential recycling, according to Susan Armburger, borough manager.

The successful bidder would be awarded a contract for 2022 with the borough having the option to renew the contract for 2023 and 2024.

Council is expected to award the new garbage contract at its Nov. 1 meeting.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

The Meadville Tribune

