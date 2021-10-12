CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water boil order lifted for communities around Wichita

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Residents outside of Kansas' largest city of Wichita who get their water from a rural district no longer have to boil their tap water after testing showed it to be safe. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sunday rescinded a boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 public water supply system, television station KAKE reported. That came a day after the city of Wichita’s water was declared safe, following the entire city of nearly 400,000 and surrounding communities being placed under a boil order.

