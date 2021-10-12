Pedestrian struck and killed in Fairview Heights, Ill. Monday night

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night by a car in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Fairview Heights Police said the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on IL Route 161 just north of Old Lincoln Trail.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrian was the one who called 9-1-1. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. She was also unharmed and “later released after providing her account of what had occurred.”

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until their family is notified.

