Fairview Heights, IL

Pedestrian struck and killed in Fairview Heights, Ill. Monday night

 8 days ago

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night by a car in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Fairview Heights Police said the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on IL Route 161 just north of Old Lincoln Trail.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrian was the one who called 9-1-1. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. She was also unharmed and “later released after providing her account of what had occurred.”

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until their family is notified.

FOX2Now

Missouri teenager dies from counterfeit prescription pills

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department continues to investigate after a 17-year-old teenager was found dead from counterfeit prescription pills. Officers arrived on scene Sunday morning to find the teenager unresponsive and not breathing. Upon further investigation, police learned about the counterfeit prescription pills. Police responded to a previous...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri man allegedly paid with meth for hit job

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo.- A southwest Missouri man is accused of paying a person with meth to kill someone, that’s according to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst. On September 17, officers were sent to 215 West Hightower for a check wellbeing call. When officers went into the home, they found 56-year-old Johnnie D. Billings dead […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Illinois State Police District 11 Headquarters heavily spray-painted

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police are looking for the vandals who spray-painted outside District 11 Headquarters. The headquarters building is located on Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville. The entrance visitors use to gain access to the building was spray-painted. If you know who is responsible, contact Illinois State Police.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

76-year-old pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Lindbergh Blvd.

ST. LOUIS– Police have identified the man pedestrian killed while crossing Lindbergh Boulevard Saturday night. Police say 76-year-old Kent Zimmerman died following the crash. It happened about 8:30pm on Saturday on Lindbergh Blvd. near Mueller Rd. Police say Zimmerman was walking southbound across the road when a vehicle hit him. The driver of the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two shot in Cahokia Heights, over 100 shell casings found

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two people were shot late Sunday night in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The shooting took place just after 10:00 p.m. on South 47th Street and Bond Avenue. Police found more than 100 shell casings in the street. It is unknown at this time what led to the...
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX2Now

Missouri man pleads guilty in August 2020 homicide trial

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A Carthage man pleads guilty to a shooting that left one man dead and his estranged wife wounded. Lane Stephens, 30, plead guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Six charges — including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action — were dropped. As part of...
MISSOURI STATE
