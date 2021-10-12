SIUE Participates In The Emma L. Wilson King Foundation's East St. Louis Family Fun Festival

ALTON - There was another of what Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown described as "fun with positiveness, unity and strength” that occurred this past weekend at James Killion Park. This time it was a special day of food, games, basketball and much more in a Saturday event sponsored by Enough Is Enough and Requiem Church in Alton. Movie Night on Saturday evenings during the summer was a big success at Killion Park and the one on Saturday was just another in a series of those, said Sheila Goins Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO