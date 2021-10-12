CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective Presents Peace In The Prairie

 8 days ago
ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective presents Peace in the Prairie, an original multimedia presentation newly expanded in its 3rd iteration, exploring the concepts of peace and violence, juxtaposing urban life as experienced by African American people living in the city of St. Louis, Missouri and the state's unique endangered prairie lands. Peace in the Prairie is a lively, multimedia presentation that combines original music, discussion, and storytelling with videography. Continue Reading

Best Of Show WInner: Alton Artist Rocky Pardo Combines Best Of Both Worlds From Spain And St. Louis In Her Special Work

ALTON - Alton's Rocky Pardo is a local artist who has developed a strong reputation for her quality work. At the Edwardsville Arts Fair recently, she won the coveted Best Of Show honor out of an abundance of artists. Pardo said she loved the Edwardsville Arts Fair. "It was great talking to other artists, and it was a really great weekend," she said of the fair. "Everyone there seemed to have a great time and seemed to do very well." Rocky Pardo Jewelry is a handcrafted collection of Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Video Included: Vintage Voices Was Inspiring Once Again 'Keeping History Alive Through Memorable Voices'

SEE VIDEO: ALTON - Vintage Voices marked its 20th annual anniversary October 2, 3, 9, and 10 at Alton Cemetery, and was very well-received by the public. The cast was once again outstanding in their various "vintage" roles of Alton history. Vintage Voices is produced by a volunteer committee. Proceeds from the event have significant benefits and support the continuation of the event, upkeep of the Alton Cemetery, and various community organizations. Sharlene Meyer, one of the original Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Kelly Eberlin Winner Of McAlisters Sweet TEAcher Award

ROXANA - McAlister's Deli in Edwardsville recently announced the winner of their Sweet TEAcher award as Kelly Eberlin, a 6th-grade math teacher at Roxana Junior High. Winners of the Sweet TEAcher award earn a $250 Amazon gift card. Eberlin has made a huge impact on her students and their parents over the years. In addition to teaching math at Roxana, she is also the girls' cross country coach. One parent, Crystal Schallenberg, had this to say about Kelly: "Mrs. Eberlin was my daughter's 6th-grade Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Healthworks! Kids' Museum St. Louis To Host "Great Candy Exchange"

ST. LOUIS - Trips to the dentist could get spooky if kids consumed all the candy collected on Halloween night. That’s why HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis is giving area families an admission-free opportunity to exchange unopened candy for chances to win a variety of prizes promoting health and wellness at the “GREAT CANDY EXCHANGE” on Sunday, Nov. 7. Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed at https://hwstl.org/event/the-great-candy-exchange/ . This Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alton Community Service League Christmas Wreath Raffle

ALTON - The first fundraiser of the year held by the Alton Community Service League is a Christmas Wreath Raffle donated by Dick’s Flowers, Inc. The Christmas Wreath is about 32” x 35” and tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The Wreath Raffle started on 10/11/2021 and will end on 11/08/2021. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191. The Alton Community Service League is highly visible in Downtown Alton service projects with several others. Above Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Enough Is Enough/Requiem Church/Rosebower Church In Paducah, Ky., Provide Big Community Day At Killion Park

ALTON - There was another of what Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown described as "fun with positiveness, unity and strength” that occurred this past weekend at James Killion Park. This time it was a special day of food, games, basketball and much more in a Saturday event sponsored by Enough Is Enough and Requiem Church in Alton. Movie Night on Saturday evenings during the summer was a big success at Killion Park and the one on Saturday was just another in a series of those, said Sheila Goins Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
'Creepy Clowns' Galore On Display At Garde Family Home In Glen Carbon For Halloween

GLEN CARBON - Creepy Clowns are a scary theme that many utilize during area Halloween displays. The Garde family at 54 Oakshire Drive West in Glen Carbon have a Creepy Clowns theme deluxe this year. Jeff Garde described their display as filled with creepy clowns and also a headless horseman. He said everyone is welcome to visit their home. “Last year we had over 300 trick or treaters, so we are expecting even more this year,” he said. “We will be handing out candy on th Continue Reading
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Great Pumpkin Rises Again In Eichen Garden In Godfrey

GODFREY - The Great Pumpkin has risen again in Godfrey in the Eichen backyard garden. David Eichen, an Alton Fire Department battalion chief, loves growing pumpkins and gourds for Halloween time. This year, he grew two monsters, one as of last week not completely developed, but the other he believes may be bigger than the one that attracted national attention in October 2013. David and his dad, Howard, are shown above with this year's prize from a large garden behind Howard Eichen's Godfrey Continue Reading
GODFREY, IL
Homelessness In America

ALTON - Homelessness is a growing issue in the United States. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. Since the pandemic began, many businesses have had to close their doors, causing one of the largest waves of unemployment and home evictions. According to the Census Bureau, 1.3 million people reported that they were very likely to be leaving their homes in the next two months due to eviction. Those that are facing homelessness Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Draftkings At Casino Queen Salutes Soldiers With Complimentary Meal On Veterans Day

EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, will honor those who have fought for our country with a complimentary meal on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Active and retired military are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal at DraftKings at Casino Queen’s fast-service restaurant, Deli, and Chips. The meal will include pork steak, mashed potatoes, and vegetables, available between 9 a.m. and midnight. Guests must be members Continue Reading
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
