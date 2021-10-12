Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective Presents Peace In The Prairie
ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective presents Peace in the Prairie, an original multimedia presentation newly expanded in its 3rd iteration, exploring the concepts of peace and violence, juxtaposing urban life as experienced by African American people living in the city of St. Louis, Missouri and the state's unique endangered prairie lands. Peace in the Prairie is a lively, multimedia presentation that combines original music, discussion, and storytelling with videography. Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
