Calhoun County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This will be the last river flood statement on this event. Stay tuned to developments. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday /9:15 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday /9:15 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, John Redd Road in Calhoun County will begin to flood one half mile west of the boat landing, restricting access to the area. The lower portion of the boat ramp in Blounstown floods at this level. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Forest Road 115 in Liberty County at River Styx Campground will flood, isolating access to the site. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur at Douglas Landing and Willis Landing Campgrounds in Gulf County. The 19.0 ft level at Blountstown may at times not be representative of river levels in these areas due to tidal effects, winds, or local rainfall and should be used with caution.

