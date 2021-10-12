Jimmie Allen Dances The Paso Doble on Disney Night

Jimmie Allen continues to give his ‘Best Shot’ on Dancing With The Stars. I watched his performance last night and he is really good!! Maybe I’m prejudiced because he is one of our country stars and he is such a nice guy, but he really can move. I don’t know if he will win, I predict JoJo will most likely take home the mirror ball trophy, but he is going to get pretty close and who knows, he most certainly could win it all.