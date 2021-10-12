CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen Dances The Paso Doble on Disney Night

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen continues to give his ‘Best Shot’ on Dancing With The Stars. I watched his performance last night and he is really good!! Maybe I’m prejudiced because he is one of our country stars and he is such a nice guy, but he really can move. I don’t know if he will win, I predict JoJo will most likely take home the mirror ball trophy, but he is going to get pretty close and who knows, he most certainly could win it all.

Parade

Congrats to Jimmie Allen! See the First Pic of the Country Singer's New Baby and Find Out How He Made It to Nashville and Dancing with the Stars

On last Tuesday night’s Dancing with the Stars‘ Disney’s Villain Night, when country singer Jimmie Allen shared that his wife Alexis Gale was 2 centimeters dilated, he wasn’t kidding that the baby was coming soon. But luckily, Alexis didn’t actually give birth to the baby until Saturday in Nashville, which meant that Jimmie was able to fly home to be present for the arrival of his daughter, a baby girl named Zara James.
Jimmie Allen
Emma Slater
Jojo
ETOnline.com

'DWTS': 1st Disney Night Brings Epic Dances and Big Scores!

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night for the fourth week of Season 30! With a slew of excited celebs ready to show off their moves, ET is following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments from the fan-favorite Disney Night!
imdb.com

See the Dancing With the Stars Pairs Bond at Disneyland Ahead of Disney Night

The Dancing With the Stars pairs are getting ready for the happiest episode on Earth. Ahead of the ABC competition show's "Disney Night" taking place on Monday, Oct. 11, E! News can exclusively reveal behind-the-scenes pics from the performers' time at Disneyland, where they shot footage for the highly anticipated episode. The images show lovebirds Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess both wearing appropriate Disney-themed headwear, while JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson enjoy a colorful snack, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten bond with her son, Elvis. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who will finally perform in the ballroom this week after both quarantined with...
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ YouTube views (week 3): Do Jimmie Allen and Melora Hardin have enough fans to save them on Disney week?

For the last two weeks YouTube views have been a decent (though not entirely consistent) barometer for who winds up in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” each week; half of the show’s results are determined by viewers voting at home, so popularity is just as crucial as dance quality. If that continues as we head into the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event, could that spell trouble for country star Jimmie Allen and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin? Scroll down for the complete YouTube rankings following “Britney Night,” with viewership stats taken Friday afternoon. SEE‘Dancing with the...
kb101fm.com

Jimmie Allen dedicates ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance to his late father

Jimmie Allen brought a touch of sentimentality to his Disney-themed Dancing with the Stars performance Monday night by dedicating it to his late father. The singer, who’s a hardcore Disney fan, and his partner Emma Slater performed the paso doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan, scoring 30/40. But the theme of Disney Heroes was particularly poignant for Jimmie, as he performed the number in honor of his late father, James E. Allen, who passed away from kidney failure in 2019.
Inside the Magic

PHOTOS: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Villains Night Costumes

On Monday, October 11 we saw Disney magic fill the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for the first of its two Disney-themed nights!. “Disney Week: Heroes Night” aired on ABC yesterday and the costumes and performances were outstanding! Now, for the second night, celebrities and pro dancers danced to villain-themed songs from iconic Disney films including “I Put a Spell on You” from Hocus Pocus and “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled.
Hello Magazine

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen shares wonderful baby news

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen felt the love of his colleagues and fans as he celebrated some incredible news. The country singer announced that his wife, Alexis Gale, had given birth to their second child together, a baby girl. He made the announcement on his social media, sharing...
country1037fm.com

Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations to our friend Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis. It’s a girl for Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis. The pair have welcomed a baby girl. Zara James Allen, their second daughter, was born on October 16. Prior to her arrival, Allen had to cancel a show did to...
