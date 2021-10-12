Why partnerships are a primary focus of a California CEO's strategy

As the new CEO of Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital, John Hennelly is focused on partnerships, he told the Sonoma Index-Tribune. The Sonoma Valley Health Care District board of directors formally approved Mr. Hennelly as the hospital's new president and CEO in March. He, along with the hospital's CFO and CMO, are employed by UCSF Health in San Francisco as part of a management services agreement with UCSF that calls for integrated executive leadership.