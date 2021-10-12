CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great British Bake Off's Jane Beedle Explains How She Almost Wasn't On The Show - Exclusive

By Steven John
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Jane Beedle does not take for granted how much her life has changed since her appearance on Season 7 of "The Great British Bake Off" and her subsequent win on "The Great Christmas Bake Off." During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Beedle expressed her amazement at the lasting effects, saying if not for "Bake Off" then, "I wouldn't be doing things like this [interview] ... I've had back-to-back interviews on the radio. I mean, nobody would normally want to speak to some 66-year-old baker but that she'd been on 'Bake Off.' ... And to have the opportunity to do things that you would never as a normal person would have the opportunity to do. I think it's incredibly special."

Mashed

Mashed

