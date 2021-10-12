Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Martha Stewart's Souffle-Eating Tutorial

If you were at the recent Pawhuska High School football game in Pawhuska, Oklahoma (and let's be honest: who wasn't?), you might have done a double-take. That's because not only was one of the most popular girls in school, Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) in attendance, she brought her similarly dressed, equally dimpled sister, Betsy Smith, to the game too. The ladies were matching in jeans, black tops, and bright orange earrings. And besides the different hair colors (Drummond is a redhead, while Smith has dark brown hair), the sisters could be twins, which some fans have pointed out. How do we know all this? Because, friend, it's hot gossip today in the high school cafeteria known as Instagram.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO