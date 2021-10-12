CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Oct. 11 banning any entity in the state, including private employers, from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination against anyone, including an employee or consumer, who objects "for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

