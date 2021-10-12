CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Beyoncé royalties firm adviser strikes $1bn music rights deal with Blackstone

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulVXQ_0cOkaKeH00
Beyoncé performing in Tampa, US, in 2016. Mercuriadis has overseen an acquisition spree at the London-listed music business Hipgnosis, buying royalty rights to stars from Beyoncé to Blondie.

The US private equity giant Blackstone has struck a deal with Merck Mercuriadis, who advises the London-listed music rights business Hipgnosis, to set up a $1bn (about £735m) venture to acquire music rights and manage catalogues.

Over the past three years Mercuriadis has overseen an acquisition spree at Hipgnosis, buying the royalty rights to the music of stars from Neil Young and Barry Manilow to Beyoncé and Blondie and building up a portfolio of almost 61,000 songs worth $2.2bn.

Blackstone has struck a deal with Mercuriadis’s separate advisory business, Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM), backed by an initial $1bn, in the latest move by big investors to tap into the streaming boom that has fuelled a recovery in the music industry.

“The music industry is at the forefront of the fast-growing streaming economy and is unlocking new ways of consuming content,” said Qasim Abbas, senior managing director at Blackstone Tactical Opportunities. “This partnership underscores the long-term, sustainable value we see in creative content across the wider entertainment industry.”

As part of the deal, Blackstone will take an undisclosed “ownership stake” in HSM, while the London-listed Hipgnosis business he advises will have the right to co-invest in catalogue acquisitions the new venture makes.

Mercuriadis said: “Given the strength of our [acquisition] pipeline we see the initial [$1bn] commitment as just the start of a long-term partnership between Blackstone and Hipgnosis that will also include co-investment. Hipgnosis Song Management has firmly established songs as an asset class. This new partnership with Blackstone will deliver financial strength to invest in proven songs.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Investors have been clamouring to get a commercial side of the streaming-fuelled boom, which has transformed the fortunes of a music industry that a decade ago faced financial ruin as CD sales plummeted because of widespread digital piracy.

Last month, Universal Music, the world’s biggest record company and home to artists including Taylor Swift and the Beatles, floated on the stock exchange in Amsterdam, achieving a market valuation of €45bn (£38bn).

Last year, Hipgnosis spent $1bn buying the rights to 84 song catalogues by artists ranging from Neil Young to Shakira. In December, Bob Dylan sold the royalty rights to his entire catalogue of 600 songs to Universal Music for a reported $300m. In August, Warner Music, the world’s third biggest music company, struck a “career-spanning global partnership” with Madonna.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Blackstone to Take Stake in Hipgnosis, Commits $1B to Music Investment Partnership

London-based song rights powerhouse Hipgnosis Song Management and investment giant Blackstone unveiled a music investment partnership on Tuesday, with Blackstone committing $1 billion in funds and taking a stake of undisclosed size in Hipgnosis. Founded in 2018 by Merck Mercuriadis, a former music manager for the likes of Elton John, Beyoncé and Guns N’ Roses, the firm has been buying music catalogs through publicly traded, London-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which has gross assets of around $2.2 billion. It has struck deals for catalogs owning songs that are performed by the likes of Rihanna, Michael Bublé, Shakira, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Merck Mercuriadis
Person
Neil Young
Billboard

Blackstone Officially Announces $1B Investment in Music Assets With Hipgnosis

Under the deal, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Song Management and support its expansion. Following reports last week that investment firm Blackstone was entering a new $1 billion partnership with Merck Mercuriadis, the companies made an official announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 12) announcing the deal. Through the...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Blackstone To Spend $1 Bn On Song Rights In New Venture

Financial giant Blackstone will invest $1 billion in a partnership with Hipgnosis to acquire music rights and manage catalogs, the companies announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Blackstone will also take an undisclosed stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, which is led by longtime music industry executive Merck Mercuriadis, and which went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Blackstone Bets on Music Business With $1 Billion Hipgnosis Deal

The investment—which Blackstone executive Qasim Abbas called the “starting point”—comes as part of a partnership with an advisory firm affiliated with Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. SONG 4.99% , a music-investment company that trades on the London Stock Exchange. Hipgnosis, led by former pop-star manager Merck Mercuriadis, buys artists’ song catalogs and earns revenue when the music is streamed online or used in movies or advertising.
BUSINESS
celebrityaccess.com

Blackstone To Invest $1Bn In Music Rights With Hipgnosis And Merck Mercuriadis

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Blackstone, one of the world’s largest private equity management firms, has confirmed it plans to invest $1bn USD to acquire music rights through a partnership with Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis. The investment, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, will be made into Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a new...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Music Piracy#Music Industry#Warner Music#Hipgnosis Song Management#Hsm#Business Today#Guardian Business
Billboard

Andrea Bocelli Strikes Multi-Album Deal With Universal Music Group

Under the agreement, which is being billed as a partnership and the start of a “new era” in the relationship between Bocelli and UMG, will encompass a series of recorded music and audiovisual services, synchronization and music-related merchandising. In the U.S. alone, Bocelli has sold 26.7 million albums and registered...
MUSIC
kezi.com

Spanx, the shapewear brand, valued at $1.2 billion in Blackstone deal

Spanx, one of America's most prominent shapewear companies, is now worth $1.2 billion after inking a deal with Blackstone. The private equity firm will take a majority stake in the brand, the two companies announced Wednesday. While they did not disclose how much Blackstone paid for its stake, the firms noted the eight-figure valuation in a news release.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

WA police say Cleo Smith likely abducted from camping site as $1m reward offered

Police believe four-year-old Cleo Smith was abducted from her tent at a West Australian campsite and have offered a $1m reward for information leading to her location. Detectives have not given up hope of finding Cleo alive but admit all signs point to her having been abducted from the popular Blowholes campsite on WA’s north-west coast six days ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

MLB playoffs: Astros and Braves win to move to brink of World Series

Framber Valdez was perfect through four, took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings on Wednesday as the Houston Astros beat Boston 9-1 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series and moved one win from another trip to the World Series.
MLB
Bisnow

How Blackstone Picks Proptech Firms To Fund And Where It Will Be Looking Next

Every quarter, Blackstone gathers heads across its portfolio companies and asks them something simple: Where are all the challenges in the business?. “We look at commonalities, whether it's building entry, tenant engagement, construction management, whatever it may be, and we start kind of distilling down to ‘OK, these are the biggest challenges we're seeing across our portfolio,’” John Fitzpatrick, Blackstone's chief technology officer of alternative asset management technology, told the audience at CREtech this week.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Backlog of cargo ships at southern California ports reaches an all-time high

The backlog of cargo ships in southern California reached an all-time high this week as a supply chain crisis continues to overwhelm America’s busiest port complex. On Tuesday more than 100 ships were waiting to unload thousands of containers outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The backlog has seen dozens of ships idling in the waters outside the ports for weeks, and the bottleneck is expected to continue into next year.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy