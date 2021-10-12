Scream trailer: Fans spot Easter eggs as first footage of slasher reboot is unveiled

The first trailer for the latest chapter in the Scream franchise has been unveiled, with fans already spotting potential Easter eggs hinting at the film’s plot.

Scream , the fifth entry in the long-running series, sees Neve Campbell , Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively.

The new trailer keeps its cards close to its chest, but suggests that Sidney – now the survivor of four separate murder sprees – is wooed back to the sleepy town of Woodsboro amid a new spate of killings. At one point, a character played by In the Heights star Melissa Barrera says that the new incarnation of the masked murderer Ghostface is targeting relatives of the killers in the first film.

Many viewers have already noticed that scenes in the new film seem to take place in the former home of Stu Macher, one of the killers in the original film who was played by Matthew Lillard.

Shots in the new trailer show Sidney returning to the house, which served as the location for the first film’s finale, as well as an unknown character on fire in the kitchen of the house.

Scream is the first in the franchise to not be directed by legendary horror director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. He has been succeeded by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the acclaimed 2019 film Ready or Not .

Marley Shelton, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid also star in the film, which will be released in cinemas on 14 January, 2022.