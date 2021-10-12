CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scream trailer: Fans spot Easter eggs as first footage of slasher reboot is unveiled

By Adam White
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YIgB_0cOkaFEe00

The first trailer for the latest chapter in the Scream franchise has been unveiled, with fans already spotting potential Easter eggs hinting at the film’s plot.

Scream , the fifth entry in the long-running series, sees Neve Campbell , Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively.

The new trailer keeps its cards close to its chest, but suggests that Sidney – now the survivor of four separate murder sprees – is wooed back to the sleepy town of Woodsboro amid a new spate of killings. At one point, a character played by In the Heights star Melissa Barrera says that the new incarnation of the masked murderer Ghostface is targeting relatives of the killers in the first film.

Many viewers have already noticed that scenes in the new film seem to take place in the former home of Stu Macher, one of the killers in the original film who was played by Matthew Lillard.

Shots in the new trailer show Sidney returning to the house, which served as the location for the first film’s finale, as well as an unknown character on fire in the kitchen of the house.

Scream is the first in the franchise to not be directed by legendary horror director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. He has been succeeded by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the acclaimed 2019 film Ready or Not .

Marley Shelton, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid also star in the film, which will be released in cinemas on 14 January, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Watch the First Trailer for the New Scream Movie!

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have revealed the first trailer for Scream, the anticipated new movie opening in theaters on January 14, 2022. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster and more photos underneath!. In the movie, 25 years after a streak...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
Variety

‘Scream 5’ Trailer: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette Return for New, Bloodier Slasher

“Do you like horror movies?” A trailer for the fifth installment of Paramount’s “Scream” franchise has arrived, promising a new, bloody adventure with the beloved characters. Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Deputy Dewey Riley are back for the bloody slasher, along with a new cast of characters, many of which will probably not make it to the end credits with a new Ghostface killer on the loose. The trailer opens with a scene mirroring Drew Barrymore’s iconic opening to 1996’s “Scream,” but this time Ghostface texts newcomer Tara (Jenna Ortega) before disabling the alarm system,...
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Scream Reboot / Sequel Trailer Brings Back All the Old Favorites

Do you like scary movies? How about scary movies that are decades old and have already been soft rebooted once but are doing it again? Then you’re going to love the trailer for Scream, the upcoming sequel / reboot of the horror franchise that has ironically become the exact kind of film the original made fun of. The new Scream reboot trailer released today, showing off the return of Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley).
MOVIES
theaureview.com

It’s always someone you know in first Scream trailer

25 years ago it was a question posed to Neve Campbell in Wes Craven’s now genre classic Scream, and come January 2022 a new generation of fresh blood will have their knowledge similarly tested in, well, Scream. Less a sequel and more a reinvention, Scream will pay homage to Craven’s...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Ghostface Returns in First Trailer for Knife-Wielding Scream Sequel

Not even avoiding the ringing landline will save you this time from Ghostface, at least if the first trailer for the upcoming Scream sequel is to be believed. The film, currently scheduled for a Jan. 14, 2022 release, is directed by Ready or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and continues the story of ultimate “final girl” Sidney Prescott as her hometown of Woodsboro, California endures yet another knife-wielding reign of terror.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#The Scream#Slasher
Canyon News

“Scream” Trailer Unleashes Terror For New Fans

HOLLYWOOD—I have been waiting for news on “Scream 5” which has been re-coined “Scream” (the 2022) version since I first heard a new installment in the franchise was headed in the horror universe. I mean “Scream” (1996) changed the game, “Scream 2” was epic, and “Scream 3” delivered a decent ending to the trilogy, until “Scream 4” re-birthed things, but didn’t deliver that punch audiences wanted, as a new trilogy was to be introduced back then people.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'SCREAM' Trailer Welcomes You Back to Woodsboro

On the heels of the news that the fifth installment of the Scream franchise (officially billed as SCREAM) was officially completed back in July, Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the upcoming slasher flick after the Scream Twitter account posted an appropriately cryptic (and bloody) tweet teasing its drop. SCREAM will be released in theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for 'Scream 5' Horror Sequel Titled Simply 'Scream' Again

"You ready?" "For this? Never." Paramount has unveiled the first official trailer for the new Scream horror sequel, known as just Scream even though it's the fifth Scream movie in the franchise. The original Scream opened in 1996 and became a massive hit, which resulted in three other sequels. The plot follows a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. Though this seems to be a reboot, this film is also a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The returning cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. Newcomers in this movie include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. This looks more like a classic Scream than any kind of reinvention, with plenty of ghostface brutality to keep you up at night.
MOVIES
Indy100

Ghostface returns in new Scream trailer and fans are feeling nostalgic

Ghostface is returning to the big screen after ten years as the new Scream film trailer dropped on Tuesday. The latest installment of the American slasher horror series sees a new spate of murders, causing Dewey (David Arquette) to ask Sidney (Neve Campbell) to come back to Woodsboro in order hunt down the killer - and of course they had to team up with Gale (Courteney Cox).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Live-Action “Resident Evil” Reboot

The first trailer has been released for “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” the upcoming live-action reboot of the “Resident Evil” film franchise. The Johannes Roberts-directed film ignores the Milla Jovovich-led films and returns to the horror roots of the original games. Set in 1998, Raccoon City was once the...
VIDEO GAMES
959theriver.com

The First “Home Alone” Reboot Trailer Is Out.

Well…it’s one of my all time favorite movies. An easy #1 on my holiday movies list. While I don’t hate reboots as much as most people (no…it doesn’t RUIN the original. The original is still perfectly fine), I have to say, I’m a bit apprehensive. The first trailer for “Home...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

297K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy