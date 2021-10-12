CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Robbery suspect captured after early-morning manhunt

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

VESTAVIA HILLS — Law enforcement across Jefferson County engaged in a manhunt early Tuesday after a robbery at a Hoover convenience store, finally arresting a suspect around 6:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tajsm_0cOkaBhk00 Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover was robbed, and authorities issued a lookout bulletin.

Authorities from several local municipalities were on the scene, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office used the Star 1 helicopter to sweep for a sign of the suspect.

Vestavia Hills police spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop. However, the suspect refused to stop and then left his vehicle in an attempt to flee into a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect was finally taken into custody at Columbiana Road and U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills.

Comments / 0

