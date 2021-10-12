CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic

By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVFcg_0cOka7G500
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks. | Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP

The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations.

In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the IMF foresees global growth this year of 5.9 percent, compared with its projection in July of 6 percent.

For the United Sates, the world's largest economy, the IMF predicts growth of 6 percent for 2021, below its July forecast of 7 percent. The downward revision reflects a slowdown in economic activity resulting from a rise in Covid-19 cases and delayed production caused by supply shortages and a resulting acceleration of inflation.

The IMF predicts that for the world's advanced economies as a whole, growth will amount to 5.2 percent this year, compared with a meager predicted gain of 3 percent for low-income developing countries.

“The dangerous divergence in economic prospects across countries," the IMF said, “remains a major concern.”

The monetary fund expects the total output from advanced economies to recoup the losses they suffered during the pandemic by 2022 and to exceed their pre-pandemic growth path by 2024.

But in emerging and developing countries outside of China, the IMF warns, output will remain an estimated 5.5 percent below the output growth path that the IMF had been forecasting before the pandemic struck in March of last year. That downgrade poses a serious threat to living standards in those countries, the monetary fund said.

The IMF attributed that economic divergence to the sizable disparities in vaccine access between wealthy and low income countries. It said the outlook for poorer countries had “darkened considerably,” reflecting the surge in cases of the delta variant that has elevated the Covid death toll worldwide to nearly 5 million.

While nearly 60 percent of the population in advanced economies are fully vaccinated, only about 4 percent of the population in the poorer countries are.

Along with lagging vaccination levels, poorer nations face headwinds from a spike in inflation, with food prices rising the most in low-income countries, the IMF said.

The 5.9 percent rise in global output being forecast in the IMF outlook would represent a sizable gain after a 3.1 percent decline in output because of the pandemic last year. For 2022, the IMF foresees an expansion of 4.9 percent, unchanged from its July forecast.

The 6 percent gain in U.S. growth tis year follows a deep 3.4 percent contraction in 2020. The IMF expects solid U.S. growth of 5.2 percent in 2022. For the 19 nations that use the euro currency, the IMF predicts a 5 percent expansion this year and 4.3 percent in 2022.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to register growth of 8 percent this year, down slightly from the IMF’s forecast of 8.1 percent in July, with growth of 5.6 percent in 2022.

The new World Economic Outlook was prepared for this week’s fall meetings of the 190-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank, as well as of finance ministers and central bank presidents of the Group of 20 major industrial countries. It was released hours after the IMF expressed confidence in its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, in response to allegations that while serving as a senior World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China.

The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that a review it conducted “did not conclusively demonstrate” that Georgieva, played an improper role in the situation.

“Having looked at all the evidence presented, the executive board reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties,” it said.

Among the agenda items for the meetings this week will be efforts to persuade rich nations to fulfill their pledges to boost the level of vaccines going to poor countries as well as a discussion among the G-20 countries over a just-announced global agreement for a 15 percent minimum tax on corporate profits. Once the agreement is reviewed by G-20 finance officials, it is expected to be endorsed at a leaders’ summit of G-20 countries in Rome.

Comments / 1

Related
IBTimes

Supply Bottlenecks, Labor Shortages Slowed US Growth, Says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook.
BUSINESS
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
The Independent

IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects that the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan The IMF said globally, inflation is rising in part due to pandemic-related supply shortages. Food prices have soared to their...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

IMF warns of global financial system ‘contagion risk’ from stablecoins

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a stark warning about the potential impact of stablecoins, warning that they could eventually pose a ‘contagion risk’ to the global financial system. In a report published by the body, the IMF said stablecoins at the current level do not yet pose a...
MARKETS
Birmingham Star

Global economic recovery is continuing, but fault lines opened up by pandemic looking more persistent: IMF

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday noted that although the global economic recovery is continuing, the fault lines opened up by the Covid-19 pandemic are looking "more persistent.""The global economic recovery is continuing, even as the pandemic resurges. The fault lines opened up by COVID-19 are looking more persistent--near-term divergences are expected to leave lasting imprints on medium-term performance," said the IMF in the World Economic Outlook report.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economic Recovery#Ap#World Economic Outlook#The United Sates
Shore News Network

IMF Expects Less Economic Growth From US Amid Supply Chain Chaos

The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for 2021 on Tuesday, citing supply chain disruptions and pandemic-related health concerns. In the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook report, released Tuesday, the IMF’s economists share anticipations for global economic growth measuring 5.9% in 2021, a downgrade from their 6% projection in July.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
FOXBusiness

IMF trims global growth outlook, warning of supply disruptions and surging inflation

Surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are hampering the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday. The Washington-based IMF projected in its latest World Economic Outlook that global domestic gross product will grow by 5.9% this – 0.1 percentage point lower than its July estimate. The IMF expects global growth to remain at 4.9% next year.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed survey finds economy facing supply chain, other drags

The Federal Reserve reports that the economy faced a number of headwinds at the start of this month, ranging from supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages to uncertainty about the delta variant of COVID.In its latest survey of business conditions around the nation, the Fed said Wednesday that a majority of its 12 regions viewed consumer spending, the main driving force for the economy, as remaining positive despite the various speed bumps.The report noted wide differences in performance, however. It noted that auto sales suffered because of constrained inventories due to problems obtaining critical semiconductor components. Manufacturing meanwhile, was...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
ECONOMY
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Bank of England’s inflation problem is getting awkward

Inflation is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. From central bankers to ordinary consumers grimacing at their energy bills, the pace at which prices are rising has become a pressing concern. Investors are worried too. Financial markets are betting that the key Bank of England interest rate could rise to 1 per cent by the end of 2022, the highest rate in more than a decade, starting with a small 0.15 percentage point rise this coming December. But this is set against an uncertain global economic outlook, and a UK recovery which seems to be losing steam, limited by shortages in...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
8K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy