Wilkes-Barre police investigating shootings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are investigating several shootings in recent days:

• Officers responded to the 200 block of Stanton Street at 12:55 a.m. Sunday for gunshots in the area. Witnesses claimed they observed a man discharge a firearm toward another man. Both men fled the area, police said. Police said shell casings were recovered and surveillance camera footage is being reviewed.

• Officers responded to Vulcan Street at 2:50 a.m. Saturday on reports of several gunshots. Several spent shell casings were also recovered in the area. No injuries or damage were reported.

• Officers responded to the Sherman Hills apartment complex at 11:37 a.m. on Friday based on reports of gunshots in the area. Several spent shell casings were recovered. No injuries or damage were reported.

— By Ed Lewis