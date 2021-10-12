CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre police investigating shootings

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HaJD_0cOka5Ud00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are investigating several shootings in recent days:

• Officers responded to the 200 block of Stanton Street at 12:55 a.m. Sunday for gunshots in the area. Witnesses claimed they observed a man discharge a firearm toward another man. Both men fled the area, police said. Police said shell casings were recovered and surveillance camera footage is being reviewed.

• Officers responded to Vulcan Street at 2:50 a.m. Saturday on reports of several gunshots. Several spent shell casings were also recovered in the area. No injuries or damage were reported.

• Officers responded to the Sherman Hills apartment complex at 11:37 a.m. on Friday based on reports of gunshots in the area. Several spent shell casings were recovered. No injuries or damage were reported.

— By Ed Lewis

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Juvenile shot in Hazleton

HAZLETON — City police said a juvenile was transported to a regional trauma center for a gunshot wound. Police said they responded to reports of two juveniles who suffered gunshot wounds in the area of Second and Carson streets just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. One juvenile was transported to the...
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Police: Surveillance camera records WB burglary

WILKES-BARRE — A city man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he ransacked an apartment on East Union Street earlier this month. Police said they identified Jared Durrette, 36, of Darling Street, from surveillance footage that showed him stealing items from the apartment Oct. 7. According to the criminal complaint:. A...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy