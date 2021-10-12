CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘North Sea Connection’ Casts Sinéad Cusack in Lead Role, Shooting Underway – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
 8 days ago
CASTING

English-language thriller series “ North Sea Connection ,” the next Viaplay Original produced by Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), is currently filming in Ireland and has confirmed that Sinéad Cusack (“V for Vendetta”; pictured) will star alongside Lydia McGuinness (“Wild Mountain Thyme”), Kerr Logan (“Alias Grace”), Alida Morberg (“Black Lake”) and Claes Ljungmark (“Borg”).

The series follows Ciara (McGuinness), who is forced into an unenviable situation when her brother Aiden (Logan) becomes involved in illicit drug trafficking. With both the cartels and a Swedish law enforcement officer (Morberg) closing in, Ciara must come up with a plan to protect her family from a volatile and dangerous situation.

“North Sea Connection” will premiere on the Viaplay platform and on RTÉ in Ireland in 2022. It’s produced in association with Screen Ireland by MOPAR Studios and Subotica , co-produced by Irish broadcaster RTÉ and distributed by A+E Networks International .

EDUCATION

The School of Film Advancement’s ( SOFA ) has revealed that it will host its third and final workshop of the 2020-2021 year virtually from Vilnius. Utilizing a now tried-and-tested toolset, SOFA has assembled a digital education program focused on individual ways of financing projects, including lectures, keynotes and one-on-one meetings which participants can attend a la carte.

In total, ten attendees representing nine projects will have access to financing professionals representing ten key territories who will help them work on funding their projects. Nicknamed eVilnius , the workshop also features professionals in sponsorship, entrepreneurship and innovation, production and film funding heads who will work with attendees, and a presentation from the team behind Karlovy Vary Crystal Globe-winner “ As Far as I Can Walk .”

MONEY MONEY MONEY

Liverpool Film Office has secured £1 million ($1.36 million) from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund for its LCR Production Fund over the next twelve months.

The money will be invested in 3-4 projects, prioritizing those that contribute to the local economy.

Launched in 2019, the LCR Production Fund invests between £100,000-£500,000 ($136,000-$680,000) in a variety of audiovisual projects including feature films, TV drama, animation and comedy series. Previous investments include BBC series “ Time ,” with Sean Bean, and Channel 4’s “ The Help ,” starring Jodie Comer.

Liverpool is the U.K.’s second most filmed city and recently opened its first dedicated production studio.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

