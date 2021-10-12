CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
820 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 8 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 820 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 496,132 with 9,874 deaths.

Mississippi governor extends state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4563 119 88 18
Alcorn 5616 98 130 20
Amite 2031 53 57 9
Attala 3295 89 187 36
Benton 1471 38 47 10
Bolivar 6248 145 239 33
Calhoun 2767 45 44 7
Carroll 1664 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2952 67 61 15
Choctaw 1328 26 12 0
Claiborne 1303 37 46 9
Clarke 2889 94 133 32
Clay 3046 75 41 5
Coahoma 4105 104 138 13
Copiah 4411 91 104 14
Covington 4263 93 142 39
De Soto 31721 395 124 26
Forrest 13387 249 283 60
Franklin 1189 28 41 5
George 4889 79 69 9
Greene 2146 48 57 6
Grenada 3679 108 156 32
Hancock 7681 126 72 15
Harrison 33979 529 531 77
Hinds 31762 620 852 139
Holmes 2662 87 109 20
Humphreys 1287 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4579 104 135 24
Jackson 24259 374 283 41
Jasper 3272 65 46 2
Jefferson 943 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1705 42 9 1
Jones 13743 240 236 43
Kemper 1408 41 50 10
Lafayette 8434 137 199 56
Lamar 10441 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11900 312 481 107
Lawrence 2106 38 27 2
Leake 4068 87 99 17
Lee 15374 233 225 43
Leflore 4618 142 240 55
Lincoln 5400 134 205 40
Lowndes 10836 184 280 64
Madison 14497 277 416 72
Marion 4200 106 162 24
Marshall 6352 131 69 17
Monroe 6690 173 191 55
Montgomery 1788 56 64 10
Neshoba 6590 204 227 60
Newton 3806 79 87 15
Noxubee 1848 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7103 128 270 39
Panola 6440 130 103 15
Pearl River 9396 237 210 42
Perry 2040 54 24 9
Pike 5724 151 173 42
Pontotoc 6579 101 86 13
Prentiss 4634 81 101 15
Quitman 1057 27 0 0
Rankin 21814 387 492 68
Scott 4699 97 116 19
Sharkey 638 20 45 8
Simpson 4409 116 160 20
Smith 2617 49 72 8
Stone 3571 64 87 14
Sunflower 4214 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2246 51 50 7
Tate 4527 108 80 19
Tippah 4640 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3543 91 103 28
Tunica 1582 39 19 3
Union 5931 93 132 23
Walthall 2156 63 69 14
Warren 6627 173 173 38
Washington 7346 156 203 41
Wayne 4380 72 80 13
Webster 2014 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1033 38 25 6
Winston 3119 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2313 47 82 22
Yazoo 4356 86 151 20
Total 496,132 9,874 11,267 2,085

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

