31 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County

By John Houghton
yourcentralvalley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Thirty-one inmates in Tulare County tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s office. Deputies said on Oct. 8, an inmate at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility reported feeling sick after returning from an appearance at Visalia Superior Court. This individual had been fully vaccinated and was wearing appropriate PPE while in the facility and at Court.

#Covid 19
#Visalia Superior Court
