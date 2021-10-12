CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elton John rockets to top 40 for the first time in 22 years with Dua Lipa

By Joey Nolfi
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John has rocketed into the American top 40 for the first time since 1999 with help from Dua Lipa and Pnau. The pop icon's new collaborative single "Cold Heart" — a mashed-up remix featuring portions of his past singles "Rocket Man," "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride," and "Where's the Shoorah?" — climbed to No. 32 on this week's Billboard Hot 100, making it the first of John's official singles to cross into the esteemed portion of the chart since his LeAnn Rimes duet "Written in the Stars" hit No. 29 over 22 years ago on March 20, 1999.

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elton John scores first No 1 single in 16 years, ending 15-week Ed Sheeran run

Elton John has scored his first No 1 single in 16 years, in the same week he underwent a successful hip replacement. The 74-year-old tops the UK chart with Cold Heart, a collaboration with Dua Lipa remixed by Pnau, in which a string of classic Elton songs – Sacrifice, Kiss the Bride, Where’s the Shoorah and Rocket Man – are finessed into a new disco-pop track.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Elton John becomes first artist with UK Top 10 singles in six different decades

Elton John has become the first act to score a UK Top 10 single in six different decades. The song Cold Heart – a collaboration with Dua Lipa remixed by Australian electronic trio Pnau, which mashes up previous John hits Sacrifice (a 1990 No 1), Kiss the Bride, Where’s the Shoorah and Rocket Man – went to No 4 in September and is on course to knock Ed Sheeran off the No 1 spot this week.
MUSIC
b975.com

Thanks to “Cold Heart,” Elton John officially marks 50 years in the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100’s Top 40

Happy Golden Anniversary to Elton John, who can now officially brag that he’s been scoring top 40 hits for 50 years. “Cold Heart,” his Dua Lipa collaboration that’s a mashup of four of his past songs, has jumped from #36 to #32 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the first time he’s been in the top 40 of the chart since “Written in the Stars,” his 1999 duet with LeAnn Rimes.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
PopMatters

Elton John’s ‘Songs From the West Coast’ at 20 Years Old

Several years ago, the Arizona Republic tasked me with compiling a list of 20 essential Elton John albums. When I finished, John’s 26th studio LP, Songs From the West Coast (released at the start of October 2001), found itself in the #10 spot. It was placed between The Diving Board (2013) at #11 and The Captain and the Kid (2006) at #9, and here is what I wrote:
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Sir Elton John Now Boasts Longest Span Between Top 40 Hits

Elton John can’t stay out of the news these days. Whether releasing duets with Charlie Puth or collaborating with Dua Lipa, the flamboyant British-born musician is everywhere. And we love it!. Wednesday (October 13) is no different. Speaking of Dua Lipa, it’s Elton’s collaboration with her, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Axwell
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Sasha Velour
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Trixie Mattel
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Rupaul
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Nas
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Bianca Del Rio
Person
Kennedy Davenport
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Alexis Mateo
Person
Elton John
liveforlivemusic.com

Elton John Sets U.S., U.K., Chart Records With “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” Dua Lipa Collab [Watch]

The release of “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa has helped the former achieve chart records in both the United States and the United Kingdom. In the States, Elton John now claims the longest span between top 40 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100. “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” marks John’s 58th song to land on the Hot 100’s top 40, and his first since his 1999 collaboration with LeAnn Rimes, “Written in the Stars”. His first came back on December 19th, 1970, with “Your Song”—more than half a decade ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Cold Heart#American#The Lockdown Sessions#Skype
The Independent

Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

“The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John (Interscope Records)It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. But the wait is over: The legends join on the new gospel-flavored song “Finish Line,” enlivened by Wonder’s trademark harmonica and John’s piano work. It's a victory lap of a song.It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does,...
MUSIC
EW.com

Adele's 'Easy on Me' is so popular it debuted on the Hot 100 after only 5 hours of sales and streaming data

Adele didn't need long to land her new song on America's premier ranking of popular songs. With only five hours of sales and streaming data, the British singer-songwriter's latest single, "Easy on Me," debuted on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 68. Released on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, the song narrowly missed the cutoff for the full tracking week, which ended at 11:59 p.m. ET that same day.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Ts Madison says RuPaul personally fought for her to join RuPaul's Drag Race

Madison went on to praise RuPaul for taking up "the responsibility of other queer people" to lift up members of the community. "Whether they're passable queens or queens who've not had a sordid past, it is important when you occupy positions of power in places of power that you reach into your community and you give opportunities to the girls who they will not give those opportunities to, because sometimes you're missing out on a gem," Madison explained.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Grammy Contenders 2022: The Kid Laroi on Manifesting Fame and Striving for ‘World Dominion’

This piece is part of Rolling Stone’s second annual Grammy Preview special issue, released ahead of the start of first-round voting. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a nomination — or even a statue come January — and delved into the challenges facing the Recording Academy, providing a 360-degree view of what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2022 awards. Artist: The Kid Laroi Eligible for: F*ck Love (Savage), “Without You,” “Stay” The Kid Laroi has netted two Number One songs, collaborated with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy