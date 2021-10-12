Elton John rockets to top 40 for the first time in 22 years with Dua Lipa
Elton John has rocketed into the American top 40 for the first time since 1999 with help from Dua Lipa and Pnau. The pop icon's new collaborative single "Cold Heart" — a mashed-up remix featuring portions of his past singles "Rocket Man," "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride," and "Where's the Shoorah?" — climbed to No. 32 on this week's Billboard Hot 100, making it the first of John's official singles to cross into the esteemed portion of the chart since his LeAnn Rimes duet "Written in the Stars" hit No. 29 over 22 years ago on March 20, 1999.ew.com
Comments / 0