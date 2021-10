The internet has well a truly peaked. When we used to think of Adele, we thought about her powerhouse vocals or moving lyrics, but now it's all about the stellar meme content she gives us. Adele treated fans to a rare Instagram live last weekend, and it seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. We now have hundreds of new memes from that one single live stream and it has the internet (and us) in stitches. If you missed Adele’s surprise Instagram live stream, don’t worry because all these memes are hilarious regardless of context.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO