Google Partners with General Mills to Define Future of Consumer Packaged Goods with Data and Analytics

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry leader chooses Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate its digital transformation and establish meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Google today announced it has expanded its partnership with General Mills, as the food leader has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud partner to further the power of data and analytics across the company.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

