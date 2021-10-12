CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Scott: The Gorgeous Face of Jazz at the Mid-Century

By Neely Tucker
Cover picture for the articleHazel Scott was the gorgeous face of jazz at the mid-century. She was the most glamorous, well-known Black woman in America, making more than $100,000 per year, draped in custom-designed jewelry and furs. She headlined sold-out concerts, hosted her own television show and starred in Hollywood films. She wowed integrated audiences – she refused to play a segregated room – mixing jazz and classical music. “Vivacious,” newspapers liked to say.

