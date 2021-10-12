CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Do Octopuses Dream?

By Tatum Lenberg
Discovery
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new PBS video, a napping octopus changes colors, leading scientists to believe that the animal is camouflaging itself to the environments in its dream. Octopuses are highly intelligent creatures. With a brain-to-body ratio similar to that of mammals, octopuses are capable of high-order cognitive behaviors like problem solving and tool use. They can unscrew lids, open jars, and break into child-proof containers. These brilliant animals have even been reported escaping aquariums and finding their way back to sea and taking apart the plumbing of their own tanks.

www.discovery.com

Comments / 4

Related
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octopus#Animals#Sleep Stages#Aquariums#Crab#Pbs#The Universidade Federal#Norte#The Brain Institute
Newsweek

Dolphin Protects Divers From a Shark in Incredible Viral Video

A video of divers apparently being protected from a shark in the ocean has gone viral online, having attracted more than 2.2 million views. The footage, which was posted to TikTok by diver Kayleigh Grant on September 6, begins with a dolphin swimming alongside two divers. Text overlaying the clip...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Tiny “Dragon” – Mysterious New Species Is Oldest Meat-Eating Dinosaur Found in UK

The oldest-known meat-eating dinosaur discovered in the UK has been named in honor of trailblazing Museum scientist Angela Milner, who passed away in August 2021. The small carnivorous dinosaur lived over 200 million years ago in what is now Wales. Discovered in a quarry in the 1950s, it was initially thought to be part of a different group of dinosaurs altogether, but scientists have now realized it represents an entirely new species, Pendraig milnerae.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Modified Creature Doesn’t Need to Breathe Anymore

Breathing could be even more important than love, but not for a certain creature that has been scientifically modified to attain the mind-blowing characteristic of not needing oxygen to survive. A team of scientists from the Ludwig Maximilians University used some biological gimmick to keep tadpoles alive without such creatures having the need to breathe anymore, according to The Scientist.
WILDLIFE
Newsweek

Rare Double-Headed Turtle Species Hatched With 6 Legs

The Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center, located in Barnstable, Massachusetts, and a branch of the New England Wildlife Centers, made room for two new turtle residents. They won't take up too much space because they share the same shell. The wildlife center published a post to its Facebook page announcing that...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Florida Star

VIDEO: Fisherman Makes Waves With Snaps Of Bizarre Creatures From The Oceans’ Depths

By Arian MovileanuA Canadian fisherman is making a splash online with his photos of bizarre-looking marine creatures he caught. Blowfish, jellyfish, pipefish and prehistoric-looking creatures that would seem at home in an aquatic version of “Jurassic Park” fill his Instagram page. Mackenzie Sapier from Prince Edward Island has always been drawn to wildlife and the ocean. “But I became passionate […]
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Octopus: Why Factory Farming This Clever Cephalopod is Absolutely Barbaric

Octopuses are among the most unusual creatures on the planet. They are curious, Intelligent, and also shape-shift. The creature really captures the imagination - as shown by the response to a documentary - My Octopus Teacher. Factory Farming Octopus. Yet our relationship with this extraordinary creature has been threatened by...
ANIMALS
Cat Country 107.3

Why Do We Dream? What Do They Mean?

Have you awakened dazed and confused from a dream that felt so real? Why do we experience these vivid thoughts, images, and feelings? Do they mean something? The most common form of dream is visual imagery. You may feel strong emotions after a vivid dream. The most intense dreams happen during the rapid eye movement (REM) phase of sleep. While some experts believe dreams interpret your reality others say they have no purpose or meaning at all. Some of the most common dreams are about falling, being chased, and even being naked in public.
SCIENCE
argonautnews.com

Sweet Dreams

Stefanie Huber created Tucked + Covered to help parents and kids sleep better. Tired of being sleep-deprived when her 4-year-old son was waking up in the middle of every night, Stefanie Huber came to the realization that his kicked-off sheets were the reason behind his frequent awakenings. When Huber tested...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy